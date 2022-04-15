Born in El Dorado, Kansas to Oliver and Mary Curry, Joe and his brother Bill excelled in school and enjoyed family activities of camping, arrowhead hunting, and raising onions during the Depression. Joe's love of music, one that would last his entire life, began when he learned to play the violin in fifth grade. He met his favorite pianist and future wife, Elma Barker, when she accompanied his high school violin performances. Throughout his adult years, Joe played as concertmaster with a variety of community symphonies. At 95, Joe was still playing his violin at nursing homes and community events.



Joe became an aerospace engineer after serving in the Army during WWII. His work touched the first U.S. satellites, the Lunar Rover, and converting vacuum tubes into circuit boards. He spent years working for Lockheed in southern California, then Martin Marietta in Littleton CO, and Boeing in Renton, WA. When he retired from Boeing, Joe and Elma bought an alfalfa ranch outside of Okanogan, Washington. They built a truly amazing life for themselves, with Elma teaching piano and Joe adjusting to his new roles as piano tuner and rancher. Their participation in the arts only increased as Joe also served as concertmaster of the local orchestra and both played in local musicals and at almost every community event. In Omak, Joe and Elma helped with fundraising and the realization of their passion: the Omak Performing Arts Center, one of the premier facilities in all of Eastern Washington.



Joe and Elma were married for 52 years. Their daughters, Barbara and Anita, had wonderful years growing up valuing family, education, church, music and a strong work ethic. Barbara Munro (d. 2018) (Richard), enjoyed a distinguished and rewarding career in education. Anita continues to serve her rural Colorado community in various volunteer capacities. After Elma passed (2000), Joe moved to Colorado to be near their youngest daughter Anita until he himself passed earlier this month.



Joe would certainly want me to mention that he was a hunter. He hunted javelina in Arizona, deer in Idaho, elk in Colorado, Alaskan moose, went on several hunting trips to Africa, and spent countless years scuba diving and fishing for everything from trout in the local creek to salmon in Alaska. He hunted and the family ate (and usually enjoyed) every morsel.



Joe passed away at daughter Anita and son-in-law Kerry Mayhew's home in Dolores, CO after a brief illness.



Joe's grandchildren added these happy memories of Grampa Joe ...



Dr. Monica Meadows (Arlington, WA) -** We all have great posture and manners because of his example and insistent support. **The legacy of a love of playing music will live on in us and our families.



Misty Munro (Bainbridge Island, WA) - **Grampa Joe LOVED peanut butter milkshakes. **He had a wonderfully special overnight horse camping trip with each grandchild when we were big enough to close the horse trailer door alone.



John Munro (Liberty Lake, WA) - ** "Grandpa Joe" created an example for us by living and speaking with certainty, precision, and commitment and even learned to precede his well-founded thoughts with "in my humble opinion" which we all enjoyed.**He reserved much of his patience and stoicism for his especially energetic grandson (me), and on one memorable occasion I was surprised and grateful that he chose not to shoot me after I accidentally launched his snowmobile off a cliff at his ranch.



We love you Grampa Joe.



No services. Joe would appreciate your support of your local Community Concerts.



Published by The Journal on Apr. 15, 2022.