Judy L. Lopez, 60, of Cortez, CO, died 6/23/2021 in Cortez. Born 9/16/1960. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Hwy. 145 in Cortez. Info: 970-739-0290.

Published by The Journal on Jul. 30, 2021.