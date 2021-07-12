Menu
Keane Norman Stevenson
DIED
July 5, 2021
Keane Norman Stevenson fell asleep in death on July 5, 2021. He was born December 2, 1927 to Ben and Writa Stevenson in their cabin on the old Mesa Verde Road before the first guard shack was constructed. At the time of death, Keane had been living at Visa Grande nursing home in Cortez for four months. By his side was his wife of 41 years, Lorraine Stevenson.

Keane was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on April 22, 1953. He served as an elder for many years in the Cortez Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He dedicated his life to sharing the Good News of God's Kingdom to all those who would listen. Keane was very happy that over 100 of his family members are serving Jehovah to this day. He looked forward to realizing his hope of living forever on a Paradise earth under God's heavenly Kingdom.

Keane was previously married to Margaret (Cooper) who is deceased, and raised six children, Jack (Beverly) Stevenson of Mesa, AZ, Judy (Larry) Foster of Henderson, NV, Lyle (Kathy) Stevenson, deceased, of Mesa, AZ, Wynelle (Jeffery) Britton of Hitchcock, TX, Lowell Stevenson of LaMarque, TX, Vickie (John) Sapsky of LaMarque, TX. Keane is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Stevenson of Cortez, CO; his brothers and sisters, Dan Stevenson of Cortez, CO, Lynn (Joe) Stanley of Aztec, NM, Kaye (Bob) McClanahan of Ramona, CA; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Keane was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ben and Writa Stevenson; his sisters, Betty Billingsly, and Georgia Donaldson; his granddaughter, Joy Britton; and his son, Lyle Stevenson.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM via Zoom. For information regarding the Memorial service contact [email protected]

To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Jul. 12, 2021.
