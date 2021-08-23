Laird Gunner Carlson , 76, of Mancos, CO, died 8/14/2021 at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Hospital in Denver. Born 4/24/1945.
For many of us, Laird will be remembered for the daily summer swims at Spar Cove on Peaks Island, Maine, where, like a mother duck, he led his ducklings (family and friends) on a wet trek out to a lobster buoy.
For complete obituary copy go to https://allstatescremation.com/tribute/details/221052/Laird-Carlson/obituary.html#tribute-start
Friends and family will celebrate his life in Mancos on September 25, 2021 at the Grange (potluck and bring instruments for jamming).
Published by The Journal on Aug. 23, 2021.