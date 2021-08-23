Menu
Search
Menu
The Journal
The Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laird Gunner Carlson
Laird Gunner Carlson , 76, of Mancos, CO, died 8/14/2021 at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Hospital in Denver. Born 4/24/1945.
For many of us, Laird will be remembered for the daily summer swims at Spar Cove on Peaks Island, Maine, where, like a mother duck, he led his ducklings (family and friends) on a wet trek out to a lobster buoy.
For complete obituary copy go to https://allstatescremation.com/tribute/details/221052/Laird-Carlson/obituary.html#tribute-start
Friends and family will celebrate his life in Mancos on September 25, 2021 at the Grange (potluck and bring instruments for jamming).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Journal on Aug. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Fond memories of time with Laird in Albany Vermont. A privilege being in his path, if briefly.
Rahill John
[object Object]
August 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results