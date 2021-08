Laird Gunner Carlson , 76, of Mancos, CO, died 8/14/2021 at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Hospital in Denver. Born 4/24/1945.For many of us, Laird will be remembered for the daily summer swims at Spar Cove on Peaks Island, Maine, where, like a mother duck, he led his ducklings (family and friends) on a wet trek out to a lobster buoy.For complete obituary copy go to https://allstatescremation.com/tribute/details/221052/Laird-Carlson/obituary.html#tribute-start Friends and family will celebrate his life in Mancos on September 25, 2021 at the Grange (potluck and bring instruments for jamming).