Larry Dean Wright was born March 12, 1968 in Denver, CO, the son of Larry Cecil Wright and Charlotte Nadine (Rummel) Wright. He passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Humble, TX.



Surviving Larry are his children, Aaron Velasquez (whom he raised as his own) and family of Carlsbad, NM; Jhayden Wright of Dolores, CO; Jeremiah Smith and family of Carlsbad, NM; sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Mike Lowe of Arvada, CO; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and a host of friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Nadine Wright.



Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at Parque de Vida in Cortez on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m.



Larry was a hard-working family man that made his living working in the pipeline construction industry with a career that spanned over 3 decades. Larry started as a roustabout, welders' helper, then labor foreman. Larry then learned to operate a backhoe and track hoe. His experience working on the ground gave him an insight that put him in high demand for any excavation in a tight or critical area; these tough digs were easy for him.



Larry had a personality that would make you feel welcome and at ease and he always tried to make sure the new hand on the job felt like they were part of the crew. Larry enjoyed cutting up and having fun and pulling pranks on coworkers. Those that pranked Larry found out quickly that they were messing with the master.



Larry maintained a fierce loyalty to his family and friends. Anyone that knew him well, whether it was a super tough situation on a job or a situation that may escalate into a physical altercation, knew Larry would have their back unequivocally. Larry was taken way too soon and leaves behind family and many close friends that will remember him forever.



'Till we meet again.



Published by The Journal on Sep. 1, 2021.