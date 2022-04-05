Lillian Janet Buffington, 87, of Dove Creek, died 4/2/2022, at Vista Mesa Assisted Living in Cortez, CO, Born 11/27/1934. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Peel Cemetery in Egnar, CO. Memorial contributions can be made in Janet's memory to the VFW Troy Young Auxiliary Post 5181, P.O. Box 894, Dove Creek, CO 81324. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Apr. 5, 2022.