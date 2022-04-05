Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Journal
The Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lillian Janet Buffington
FUNERAL HOME
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO
Lillian Janet Buffington, 87, of Dove Creek, died 4/2/2022, at Vista Mesa Assisted Living in Cortez, CO, Born 11/27/1934. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Peel Cemetery in Egnar, CO. Memorial contributions can be made in Janet's memory to the VFW Troy Young Auxiliary Post 5181, P.O. Box 894, Dove Creek, CO 81324. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ertel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ertel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.