Linda Sword, 70, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, August 20, 2021 in Granbury, TX. She was born March 30, 1951 in Cortez, CO to Norman Clyde and Lois Watkins Sword. Linda was a faithful follower of Jesus. She loved the Lord and her family dearly and had a special love for her grandkids. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and collecting dishes and Precious Moments figurines. Linda was a very hardworking, caring and dedicated Registered Nurse for over 30 years before retiring in 2015.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Clyde and Lois Sword; her brother, Roy Sword; and son-in-law, Vernon Dees.



She is survived by three children, Angela (Bryan), Ryan (Niki), andTammy (Jacob); and nine grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, Megan, Kaleah, Madison, Noah, Isabelle, Johnathan and David.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday; August 28, 2021 at Mambrino Baptist Church, 1625 Mambrino Hwy. Granbury, TX.



Private graveside services for family only will be held at Holly Hills Memorial Park under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.



Published by The Journal on Aug. 24, 2021.