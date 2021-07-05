Michael Ecclestone passed from this life on June 21, 2021, in Mancos, Colorado. He was born on November 25, 1956, in Puerto Rico, as his father was stationed there with the Air Force. His family lived multiple places during his childhood, including England, which was his mom's homeland. His family also spent time in California and Michigan.



When his dad retired, the family settled in Irvine, California, where his dad's family lived. Mike finished high school at University High School in Irvine in 1974. From there he and his best friend Matt had what was known as the Louisiana adventure, before he settled into being a carpenter/mason in Irvine. He spent his free time outdoors with friends and loved camping in Yosemite. He eventually ended up with Exact Industries; it was during his time working there that he went to night school at Orange College and obtained an Associate of Arts degree.



Restless feet led him to Colorado in 2000, where he settled in Durango, working maintenance at Purgatory a few years, and Home Depot. He also began working freelance in the construction industry. His sister Sue talked him into relocating to Georgia where he lived for 5 years working at a golf course for the rich & semi-famous.



He came back in 2012 to Colorado, which was the place that had captured his heart. He loved hiking the mountains, skiing at Telluride, and riding a mountain bike on any trail. He enjoyed a good cigar and a good beer with friends. He loved a cocktail on a warm summer evening. He never missed a sunset. He was genuinely interested in people and loved a good story. A kind man, he had a great laugh and an awesome smile. He met his sweetheart Kathy in Mancos, Colorado and got roped into being the maintenance man at the Mancos Brewery in his spare time.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Louis Ecclestone and Joan Margaret Turner Ecclestone.



He is survived by his sister Sue Ecclestone Chance and her husband Paul; his nephew Jeff Chance and niece Stacey Lokey; his brother David Ecclestone; his sweetheart Kathy Hands; and innumerable friends and colleagues.



In lieu of honorary contributions, Mike would only ask that you have fun and do the things you love.



A Celebration of Life will be held on, July 10th, 2021 @ 3 pm at Mancos Brewing Company in Mancos, CO.



Published by The Journal on Jul. 5, 2021.