Miran J. ""Sonny"" Ward, 92, formerly of Cortez, Colorado, died 7/19/2021 at a local care home in Caldwell, Idaho. Born 4/20/1929.

Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell, Idaho. (208) 459-0833.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Journal on Jul. 20, 2021.