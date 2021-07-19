Menu
Nathan Henry Carvell
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO
Nathan Henry Carvell, 80, of Dove Creek, died 7/15/2021, at his residence, Born 12/14/1940. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Pioneer Center in Dove Creek, CO. Inurnment will follow at Sylvan Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home.
Published by The Journal on Jul. 19, 2021.
Ertel Funeral Home
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
July 19, 2021
