Nathan Henry Carvell, 80, of Dove Creek, died 7/15/2021, at his residence, Born 12/14/1940. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Pioneer Center in Dove Creek, CO. Inurnment will follow at Sylvan Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Journal on Jul. 19, 2021.