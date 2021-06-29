Owen Hammond, 15 died in a tragic car accident on Sunday, June 13, 2021.



Owen was born in Montrose, CO July 18, 2005, to Matthew and Chrystal (Smith) Hammond. His first home was in Dove Creek where he loved exploring the desert and looking for arrowheads with his dad and Grandpa Hammond. When he was in the 3rd grade, his family moved to Wray, CO. Owen enjoyed playing on local baseball and soccer teams, volunteering at Cliff Theatre and helping his adopted grandmothers, Ruth Houston, and Mary Eyestone. He was a student at Wray High School who loved hunting, fishing, cooking and longboarding around town.



Owen is survived by his parents, Matt and Chrystal Hammond and younger brother, Logan as well as Charles Hammond of Cortez; Kay Parker of Coaldale; Chris and Kenny Smith of Salida; Yockey Jones of Grand Junction; Joyce Bevans of Parsons, KS; W.O. Bevans of Parsons, KS; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by Robert Parker and Lois Bevans.



Memorial services were held June 19 in Wray, CO. Memorials may be made to the Owen Hammond Memorial Fund, c/o First Pioneer National Bank, 145 W. 5th Street, Wray, CO 80758.



Published by The Journal on Jun. 29, 2021.