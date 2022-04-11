Peter (Pete) F. Hebbard passed away peacefully Saturday morning April 2, at Mercy Hospice House in Durango, Colorado at the age of 84.
He was born November 11, 1937 in Evanston, Illinois to George R. Hebbard Sr. and Laura M. Hebbard (Sipple), the second of four siblings. He graduated from Evanston High School in 1955. Within a couple of years, Pete joined an apprenticeship program which would lead to a long career as an Electrician in Union Local #134 in the Chicago area. He enjoyed his career and the many interesting co-workers and projects he was involved with. He enjoyed a short and promising career racing autos before his life's priorities changed.
Pete married the love of his life, Patricia Joan Hebbard (Loy) on Oct. 29, 1960. They had two sons, Peter Brian Hebbard (1961) and Timothy Patrick Hebbard (1964). In 1967 the family moved to Des Plaines, Illinois. He was a proud father and very self-sufficient. Pete loved to get his young family outdoors as often as possible and enjoyed camping, canoeing and fishing while visiting family in Wisconsin and Michigan. He was loved by his family for his engaging personality, sense of humor and humility. He was a gifted wood worker and loved to build things. After his wife Patricias passing, Pete moved to Mancos, Colorado to be closer to his sons. They were glad to have him.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his eldest son Peter, his two parents, his siblings George R. Jr. and Thomas. He is survived by his youngest son Timothy (Kelly), and sister Beth (King) and a long list of cherished nieces and nephews who all loved their "Uncle Pete".
In honor of Pete, please consider a donation in his name to:
ALS Association - Rocky Mtn. Chapter
10855 Dover St. #500
Westminster, CO 80021
Or on-line at: www.alsaco.org
Published by The Journal on Apr. 11, 2022.