Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Journal
The Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter Hebbard
FUNERAL HOME
Hood Mortuary - Durango
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO
Peter (Pete) F. Hebbard passed away peacefully Saturday morning April 2, at Mercy Hospice House in Durango, Colorado at the age of 84.

He was born November 11, 1937 in Evanston, Illinois to George R. Hebbard Sr. and Laura M. Hebbard (Sipple), the second of four siblings. He graduated from Evanston High School in 1955. Within a couple of years, Pete joined an apprenticeship program which would lead to a long career as an Electrician in Union Local #134 in the Chicago area. He enjoyed his career and the many interesting co-workers and projects he was involved with. He enjoyed a short and promising career racing autos before his life's priorities changed.

Pete married the love of his life, Patricia Joan Hebbard (Loy) on Oct. 29, 1960. They had two sons, Peter Brian Hebbard (1961) and Timothy Patrick Hebbard (1964). In 1967 the family moved to Des Plaines, Illinois. He was a proud father and very self-sufficient. Pete loved to get his young family outdoors as often as possible and enjoyed camping, canoeing and fishing while visiting family in Wisconsin and Michigan. He was loved by his family for his engaging personality, sense of humor and humility. He was a gifted wood worker and loved to build things. After his wife Patricias passing, Pete moved to Mancos, Colorado to be closer to his sons. They were glad to have him.

Pete was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his eldest son Peter, his two parents, his siblings George R. Jr. and Thomas. He is survived by his youngest son Timothy (Kelly), and sister Beth (King) and a long list of cherished nieces and nephews who all loved their "Uncle Pete".

In honor of Pete, please consider a donation in his name to:

ALS Association - Rocky Mtn. Chapter

10855 Dover St. #500

Westminster, CO 80021

Or on-line at: www.alsaco.org
Published by The Journal on Apr. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hood Mortuary - Durango
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hood Mortuary - Durango.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.