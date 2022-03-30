Ronald (Ron) J. Blevins, 84, of Egnar, Colorado, died 3/18/2022, Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, NM, Born 6/17/1937. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Farmington, NM. Ron was a veteran of the US Air Force, proudly serving 1958-1962. He had a successful career as a diesel mechanic at several shops in Farmington, NM. He is survived by his current wife, Christine (Brock) Blevins; 2 children, 3 step-children, 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Rifle Association.



Arrangements by Director's Choice Mortuary Services in Albuquerque.



Published by The Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.