Ronald Charles 'Ron' Lucas, 78, of Mancos, died 4/13/2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, Born 11/15/1943. Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.