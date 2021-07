Ronnie Howell, 68, of Cortez, CO, died 3/29/2021 in Cortez. Born 7/14/1952. A Celebration of Life and potluck will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the American Legion at 320 N. Harrison St., Cortez.



Published by The Journal on Jul. 12, 2021.