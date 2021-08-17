Danny Roberts passed away peacefully at her residence on July 13, 2021. A resident of Cortez since 1958, Danny was 90 years old.
Born in Shelbyville, Indiana, the daughter of Herbert Haehl Inlow and Opal Martyn Inlow, Danny was the youngest of the family along with her two older siblings, sister Lillian "Petie", and brother Paul. Danny graduated from Shelbyville High School and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. While at DePauw, she fell in love with her husband-to-be, Dave Roberts. Danny and Dave were married in Greencastle on June 15, 1952. Dave went on to study dentistry in Indianapolis, Indiana and during their time in Indianapolis, Danny and Dave became parents to their first child, Andrew.
While touring southwestern Colorado, Danny and Dave fell in love with the scenery and town of Cortez. She and her young family moved to Cortez in 1958. After moving to Cortez, Danny and Dave were blessed with two more children, Laura and Sarah, both born at Southwest Memorial Hospital. Danny was a lifelong parishioner at St. Barnabas of the Valley Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir, served on the Altar Guild, and served as a cook at the church camp at Ilium. She was also a member of the local chapter of P.E.O. Sisterhood International and was affiliated with the Sisters of Charity Anglican religious order.
Danny was an avid reader and was a lifelong learner. She had a love for classical music, but also liked contemporary musicians such as Simon and Garfunkel, CSN, Santana, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, and many others. After her children were grown, Danny worked for the Ute Counseling and Treatment Services in Towaoc and also worked at the Quality Bookstore in Cortez. She made many trips to Lake of the Woods, Ontario, Canada, where she and family members would enjoy vacation time on an island there. She also enjoyed time at the family cabin at Trout Lake near Telluride.
Danny was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dave, and her older brother Paul. Danny is survived by her children, Andrew Roberts (Acelia) of Lakewood, CO; Laura McHenry (Steve) of Cortez, CO; and Sarah Howe (James) of Granby, CO; her four grandchildren, Josh McHenry (Melissa Yoakum), Aaron McHenry (Alex Spangler), Rachel Bailey (Sam), and John Roberts (Lauren DeGeorge); her two great-grandchildren, Julia and Wyatt Yoakum; and by her older sister, Lillian "Petie" Gehres.
Per her wishes, her body was donated to science through Tomorrow Link, which supports crucial emergency medical care training for EMS and Military professionals. A family service will be held at St. Barnabas; eventually she will be cremated and her ashes will be inurned in the columbarium at St. Barnabas next to her husband Dave's ashes.
Condolences may be sent to her daughter Laura at [email protected]
Donations can be made to the DePauw University scholarship fund (https://www.depauw.edu/alumni/giving/
) in Danny's name.
Special thanks to Laura and Steve McHenry for the kind and caring support and treatment that Danny received toward the end of her long and full and life. We are very grateful that she had a good life and a peaceful death.
