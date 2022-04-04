Stacy Denise Cumpton, of Juntura, Oregon, passed away on January 22, 2022.
Stacy was born on December 8, 1964 to Charles and Carol Ledford in Grand Junction, Colorado. Most of her youth was spent in Montezuma County Colorado. She attended Montezuma County High School and graduated in 1983.
Stacy married Mark Cumpton on October 26, 1985 in The Southern Baptist Church in Cortez Colorado. Stacy and Mark went on to have two children, Sterling and Seth. Later she became the most adored and beloved grandma.
Stacy was preceded in death by her father Charles Ledford. She is survived by her husband, Mark Cumpton; mother, Carol Ledford; brother and sister, James Ledford and Brenda Wright; son and daughter, Seth Cumpton and Sterling Autry; as well as, three grandchildren.
Services will be held at Juntura Community Center on May 7, 2022 at 1 pm Mountain Time.
Details for a live stream service will be updated closer to the service. The link is: www.stacydenisecumptonmemorial.com
Published by The Journal on Apr. 4, 2022.