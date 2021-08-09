Thelma peacefully passed at her Dolores home July 17, 2021. Thelma was born in Iola, KS on March 25, 1928 to Thomas Harrison Cooper and Margaret Mae (Beatty) Cooper. She was welcomed by her 3 older brothers Roy, Ivan and Carl. Within 2 years Emma Jean joined the family.



Thelma lived through many hard times growing up but had to grow up too soon at the age of 13, when her mother passed. She had many jobs in her young life, working in the hospital, beauty shop, local grocery store and even the honey factory. She still would not eat honey to this day! But cooking was the skill she would be noted for the rest of her life.



Thelma met Maynard Darrow Peck and they were a good fit right away! Thelma and Darrow were married November 12, 1948 in Bentonville, AR. They made their home in the Iola, KS area where they welcomed 3 children, Darrow Eugene (Gene), Judy and Sheri. On June 16, 1966 Darrow and Thelma loaded 3 kids, 2 dogs and what household items could fit in or on top of the Rambler station wagon and set out for Dolores, CO. With the help of Thelma's brother Carl, good neighbors and friends, they made a happy home and loved their new Colorado life.



Thelma worked a few jobs here and there but found her calling when she started working at Wilson's Drug Store at the soda fountain back in the 1970's. She enjoyed the friendships she made there but moved on after 5 great years. She had decided to travel with her husband on his job as she and the other wives had become good friends. A few years later Thelma went to work as a relief cook at the Montezuma County Jail. She really enjoyed this work, especially cooking for the holidays; she wanted to make those meals special for people who couldn't be home with their families. She was well known by many for her homemade cinnamon rolls. After many rewarding years of work at the jail she retired and moved to Twin Falls, ID with Darrow to care for Darrow's dad. They lived there for 7 years but were grateful when they were able to move back home to Dolores where they lived the remaining years of their lives.



Thelma is survived by her children, Gene (Dixie) Peck of Dolores; Judy (Adolph) Gallegos of Cortez; Sheri (Dan) Noyes of Dolores; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husband Darrow, of 64 years, her parents, 3 brothers and sister.



The family will have a Celebration of Life in Thelma's honor Friday August 20th at 2:00 pm at the Lewis Arriola community center.



Thelma Peck was loved by so many and will be missed always.



Published by The Journal on Aug. 9, 2021.