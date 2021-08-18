Theresa Christensen, 71, of Mancos, CO, died 8/13/2021, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO, Born 6/5/1950. A service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at at the residence of Nick and Dani Traweek, 21241 Road N, Cortez, CO. Theresa enjoyed painiting and various artistic adventures throughout her life. She is survived by her son, Nick Traweek (Dani); sister, Norma Chavez (Pete); brother, Doug Blakeslee; sister, Marilyn Fingerlin (John); aunt, Carole Cottrell; significant-other, Pat Christensen, grandchildren, Nicki Krob, Ty, Noble, Tray, Corbin and Maisie Traweek; and one great-grandchild, Iris Krob.



Published by The Journal on Aug. 18, 2021.