Theresa Marie Christensen, 71, of Mancos, CO, died 8/13/2021, Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO, Born 6/5/1950. A service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at at the residence of Nick and Dani Traweek, 21241 Road N, Cortez, CO. She is survived by her son, Nick Traweek (Dani); sister, Norma Chavez (Pete); brother, Doug Blakeslee; sister, Marilyn Fingerlin (John); aunt, Carole Cottrell; significant-other Pat Christensen; grandchildren, Niki Krob, Ty, Noble, Tray Corbin and Maisie Traweek; and one great-grandchild, Iris Krob.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Journal on Aug. 19, 2021.