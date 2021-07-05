Thomas Lee Butler, 83, of Cortez, CO, died 6/19/2021, at his home in Cortez, Born 5/10/1938. Service will be held at a later date. Tom was a policeman in Memphis, TN for 25 years and Chief of Police in Brighton, TN for 26 years before moving to Colorado. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Shirley Butler, of Cortez; 3 daughters, 1 son and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his first wife and two brothers.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Journal on Jul. 5, 2021.