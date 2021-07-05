Menu
Thomas Lee Butler
1938 - 2021
BORN
May 10, 1938
DIED
June 19, 2021
Thomas Lee Butler, 83, of Cortez, CO, died 6/19/2021, at his home in Cortez, Born 5/10/1938. Service will be held at a later date. Tom was a policeman in Memphis, TN for 25 years and Chief of Police in Brighton, TN for 26 years before moving to Colorado. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Shirley Butler, of Cortez; 3 daughters, 1 son and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his first wife and two brothers.
Published by The Journal on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With great sympathy I note the passing of your father. He seems like a wonderful man and I know you will miss him. My love to Chrystal and Melody, my spiritual sisters.
Dianne Bolling
June 28, 2021
