Thomas Jordan, 66, of Cortez, Colorado, died 7/5/2021, with his niece Kayla by his side, Born 3/9/1955. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 21203 Road S (Cortez). In lieu of flowers, please send contributions using Zelle @ Kayla Koskie 970-749-1059. For a more complete obituary, please visit www.hoodmortuary.com