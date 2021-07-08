Violet Dellene Waschke, 87, of Dove Creek, died 7/6/2021, at her residence, Born 8/23/1933. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Dove Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Violet's memory to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Journal on Jul. 8, 2021.