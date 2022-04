Virginia Lynn Reed, 80, of Cortez, died 4/10/2022, at her residence, Born 10/4/1941. A service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Goodman Point Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.