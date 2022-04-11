Wendy Davis was born Wendy Ellen Weaver in Cleveland, Ohio on December 14, 1950. Having lived an incredibly active, varied, and full life, she caught a blackbird's wing and flew away to heaven on March 29, 2022.



After completing high school in Ohio in 1968, she moved west to Colorado and it was there that she met and married Steve Davis, the "light and love" of her life. Wendy attended the Boulder School of Massage Therapy and after graduation she and Steve hand built their own home in the beautiful Mancos Valley. Using her love for the natural world, she planted trees, laid rocks and created gardens that surround the house today. It was there that they raised their children, Jordan and Aurora. For many years she skillfully practiced her body work arts in both Cortez and Mancos. Her hard work and deep caring for people helped so many with the physical and emotional pains of life.



Later, as her hands tired from the massage work, she built her own internet blog site, Cafe- Babylon, where she wrote and reported on the many topics that caught her interest. This led her to commenting and interacting on line with fellow humans all over the globe. Though her body was tired, this work kept her keen mind active, sharing her intelligence, sharp wit and love of truth with others.



Wendy was a mother, wife , friend, healer, political activist, musician, writer, gardener, wildlife photographer, phenomenal cook and a loving warrior for truth, beauty and goodness. She met and fully experienced the joys and sorrows, triumphs and defeats, inner peace and heartaches that life brought her way.



She is greatly missed by those of us who loved her well and are left behind and we will hold her in our hearts until we meet again on another and better world.



Published by The Journal on Apr. 11, 2022.