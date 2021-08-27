Willson Bloch passed away on August 11th, at age 70. Born to Ethyl and William Bloch of Fort Wayne Indiana, he graduated Elmhurst High School Class of 1968 and attended the University of Michigan.

Willson moved to the Southwest to pursue his goal of protecting the environment by pioneering into the field of renewable, sustainable energy.

His passion was the environment, but the real loves of his life were his two children, Nakoia Ray and Kiauni Paewai-Bloch. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Hunter Ray; daughter-in-law, Kira Smith; sister and brother-in-law Pam and Michael Malicoat; and will live on in the spirits of numerous others.

Willson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a progressive, neurological debilitation of his body. For over a decade he fought the onslaught head-on through diet, exercise, work, and medication. He was an inspiration to all as that courageous battle continued to impact this body but not his spirit.

Willson took pride in his children, his work ethic, and his personal code of living. As CEO of Sunburst Horizons, he worked to provide solar energy to the Four Corners to decrease the use of fossil fuels. Commercial and residential buildings contain solar panels throughout the Southwest. His guiding principles in his personal and professional life were honesty, integrity, a sense of community, sharing with his fellow man, and respect for people and the environment.

He gave his time, money, and efforts in support of preserving and protecting our environment and natural resources. He disliked greedy corporations, hypocrites, those who polluted or littered, and those who turned their backs on people in need.

Father, businessman, athlete, friend, former lover, international traveler, outdoorsman, citizen, and champion of our natural resources; these are just a few things Willson will be remembered as. He was all of those and more. Willson was a role model and he knew the impact of words. He was a writer of poetry, letters to the editor, philosophical sayings, and countless jokes. He used words to express social commentary, life lessons, love, compassion, and empathy. Willson disagreed with the attitude that ""Only the broken can change."" He believed everyone could change for the good if they could see instead of look, help those in need, try to make people smile, and treat everyone with respect.

Known for his good nature, sense of humor, and ability to make anyone laugh, Willson's colleagues, customers, friends, family, and neighbors will all miss his presence. He touched the lives of hundreds, made a difference for many, and taught those who would listen. Those of us who knew or met him are better people, who now live better lives. His spirit lives on in his children, Nakoia and Kiauni, who will touch lives by just being like him. In lieu of material contributions, do as Willson would do, and try to make someone smile. Rest In Peace.

Published by The Journal on Aug. 27, 2021.